Arsenal want African star but drug ban could scupper potential £7m deal

Despite currently serving a 12-month ban following a failed drug test, Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Onana, 25, was banned from competition by UEFA until February 2022 after it emerged the disgraced shot-stopper had tested positive for banned substance Furosemide, highlighted in a recent urine sample.

Despite the 12-month ban, it is worth noting that Onana is currently in the process of appealing UEFA’s ruling with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) set to hear his appeal later this year.

READ MORE: Atletico Madrid star eyeing stunning summer Premier League move

However, irrespective of his off-field plight, according to a recent report from Goal, Arsenal’s interest in him dates back to the beginning of 2020.

It has been claimed that given how finances have been impacted at the hands of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Arsenal, although big admirers of Onana, have so far been unable to follow up their interest with an official offer.

Despite missing out in the past – the Gunners’ pursuit is now boosted by the fact the Cameroon international will be out of contract with Ajax next summer and Goal believe he could be available for as little as £7m.

Mikel Arteta’s side isn’t the only club casting a watchful eye over the 25-year-old though, it has been noted that several clubs in Germany and France are also interested.

However, despite their strong interest and the keeper’s modest price tag, Arsenal will wait until the CAS give their verdict on his appeal.

CAS’ decision is expected to be made at the end of June, 2021.