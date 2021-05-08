Arsenal quoted £35M for midfielder who is also wanted by Aston Villa and Everton

Arsenal have reportedly learnt how much they will have to pay to sign Sander Berge from Sheffield United this summer.

While the dust settles on a truly terrible week for the Gunners, focus will turn to preparing for next campaign, with the 2020/21 season having been a complete disaster.

Of course, a huge part of that is drawing up plans for the upcoming transfer market, with Arsenal’s squad in dire need of some added quality.

As per Yorkshire Live, Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is one player being considered by Mikel Arteta and co, but he won’t come cheap.

Even though Sheffield United have been relegated from the Premier League, Yorkshire Live believe that the club will demand £35M in exchange for Berge this summer.

It’s unclear whether Arsenal will be able to afford that, but there’s also mention of interest from Aston Villa and Everton, so Berge ought to fancy his chances of getting himself a move.

Arsenal’s midfield needs to be strengthened, with even Thomas Partey looking below the desired level of quality of late.

Whether Berge will play a part in that strengthening remains to be seen.

