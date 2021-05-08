The main idea of a player going out on loan is to help them develop and get more playing time, so there are a couple of different ways of looking at Arsenal’s decision to loan out Joe Willock.

He wasn’t going to start the majority of their games and he’s now shown he belongs at the Premier League level with a string of outstanding performances for Newcastle, so that does look promising for the future.

On the other hand they’ve been burned on a few occasions by mistakes and poor performances from players like Dani Ceballos, so could things have worked out differently if Willock had stayed and been given a chance?

It’s impossible to prove either way, but this stat does show just how impressive the youngster has been since linking up with Steve Bruce’s men:

5 – Joe Willock has scored 5 goals in 11 Premier League games for @NUFC since joining during the January transfer window, with no player from parent club Arsenal outscoring him in the competition since then. Steal. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 7, 2021

It’s obvious that Newcastle would want to keep him based on how well he’s done while Arsenal should be looking to give him another chance, so it will be interesting to see what happens with his future this summer.