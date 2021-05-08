Menu

Arsenal may have made a huge error in January as stat shows loanee has outperformed the current squad in key area

The main idea of a player going out on loan is to help them develop and get more playing time, so there are a couple of different ways of looking at Arsenal’s decision to loan out Joe Willock.

He wasn’t going to start the majority of their games and he’s now shown he belongs at the Premier League level with a string of outstanding performances for Newcastle, so that does look promising for the future.

On the other hand they’ve been burned on a few occasions by mistakes and poor performances from players like Dani Ceballos, so could things have worked out differently if Willock had stayed and been given a chance?

It’s impossible to prove either way, but this stat does show just how impressive the youngster has been since linking up with Steve Bruce’s men:

It’s obvious that Newcastle would want to keep him based on how well he’s done while Arsenal should be looking to give him another chance, so it will be interesting to see what happens with his future this summer.

