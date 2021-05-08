Arsenal are set to back Mikel Arteta with money to spend in the transfer market this summer, according to The Sun.

The Gunners ensured that the 2020/21 campaign would be their worst in recent memory with defeat to Villarreal over two legs in the Europa League semi-final.

With Arteta’s men having little chance of qualifying for the Europa League through the Premier League, Arsenal’s season is effectively over already.

You could forgive those within the Arsenal fanbase who no longer see Arteta as the right man to take them forward. There is no clear sense of direction.

The team has no real identity, with still being fairly ambiguous exactly what kind of football Arteta wants his players to play.

The results have reflected the poor nature of the performances, hence why the North London giants have a fight on their hands to even finish in the top half.

Opinion: Fan fury must not be allowed to be the driver – again – to force another Arsenal manager out

However, if The Sun are to be believed, Arteta won’t be heading out the Emirates exit door any time soon, with Arsenal set to back the Spaniard this summer.

It’s claimed that not only will Arsenal resist the temptation to sack Arteta, but they will provide him with money to spend in the upcoming transfer window.

If that is to be the case, you can’t help but feel that Arteta has got himself a get out of jail free card. At any other ‘big six’ club, he’d be gone already.

