Liverpool edging closer to completing €40M deal for AS Roma midfielder

AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini is edging closer to a move to Liverpool, according to Todo Fichajes.

Liverpool, having won the Premier League title last season, are now in real danger of missing out on Champions League qualification.

That would have been unthinkable a year ago, but injury problems and nose-dives in form have seen the Reds endure a difficult campaign.

While having the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson back available next term will do Liverpool a world of good, it’s not enough.

They need to invest in the transfer market this summer or run the risk of being left behind. As per Todo Fichajes, Lorenzo Pellegrini is one player they could target.

The report claims that Jose Mourinho has given the green-light to Pellegrini departing this summer, with Liverpool thought to be in the running to sign him.

Todo Fichajes believe that the €40M fee that AS Roma would receive in exchange for Pellegrini would make his sale worthwhile for the Serie A giants.

Whether he will be a Liverpool player next season is something that only the future can tell us.

The summer transfer window is on the horizon now, so don’t be surprised to see speculation hotting up over the next few weeks.

