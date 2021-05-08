Menu

Atletico Madrid star eyeing stunning summer Premier League move

The latest European star to reportedly be keen on moving to the Premier League is Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Oblak, 28, joined Atletico Madrid in 2014 following a shrewd £14.4m move from Benfica.

Since arriving in Spain seven years ago, the Slovenia international has grown to become one of the world’s best goalkeepers.

Despite sitting just shy of a landmark 300th appearance for Diego Simeone’s side, Oblak already has a whopping 158 clean sheets to his name.

However, shockingly, despite being a mainstay in his side’s first-team as they push for their 11th La Liga title, reports have emerged suggesting the shot-stopper is eyeing a new challenge.

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, the 28-year-old’s representatives are hopeful they can ‘drum up interest’ among England’s ‘Big 6’.

No specific club has been credited with having a concrete interest in Oblak at this stage, however, should the opportunity arise to secure one of world football’s most highly-rated players, it will be a tough ask for any club to pass the chance up.

