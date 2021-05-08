Menu

Barcelona agree new deal with first team chance and €500m release clause for son of La Liga legend

It’s common to see the kids of former pros getting a place in a club’s academy, but you can tell they are destined for great things once the pro contracts start getting dished out.

Deportivo La Coruna are having a tough time just now as they narrowly escaped a further demotion down to the 4th tier, but the name Fran will conjure up memories of their greater days.

He scored the 4th in their amazing Champions League comeback vs AC Milan and he was instrumental in their La Liga winning side, but it looks like his son might be some player too:

The report confirms that a new contract is close to being agreed with the 19 year-old who tends to play as a holding midfielder, but it does sound like he could be elevated from the B team soon.

The new deal will contain a buy-out clause of €500m so that shows that they don’t want anyone else to come in for him, but this new deal should also guarantee him chances with the first team.

He’s expected to join the senior setup for preseason for training and friendlies so he will get a chance to impress, and he’ll also take heart from Ronald Koeman putting other young talents into the first team.

  1. Timothy Ahu says:
    May 8, 2021 at 6:15 pm

    Good one!

    Reply

