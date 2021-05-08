Barcelona hopeful star will be fit for the rest of the season after suffering injury vs Atletico Madrid

It’s pretty clear that Barca will need to win their last three games to give themselves a proper chance of winning La Liga, so it’s the time of the season where you want to have all of your leaders and experience available.

It’s very possible that Iliax Moriba goes on to replace Sergio Busquets in the team for the long-term, but that change was also made today as the veteran midfielder was forced off with a head injury.

Head injuries are always hard to assess but the latest update from Barca’s website does sound like they are hopeful.

It’s confirmed that he was forced off after a clash of heads but it doesn’t sound like it’s a concussion-type injury, but more that he suffered a cut to the face, but they are hopeful that he will heal quickly.

It’s possible that he might have to wear a mask or something to get him through the final games of the season, but it’s important to have him available.