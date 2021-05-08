Menu

Chelsea leading race to sign world-class striker

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign English striker Harry Kane from rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane, 27, has been with Spurs since he joined their youth academy all the way back in 2004.

After successfully climbing his way through the club’s youth ranks and with the help of several loan spells, Kane has gone on to become one of world football’s most devastating attackers.

MORE: Video: Marcos Alonso nets last-gasp winner for Chelsea after brilliant Timo Werner assist against Man City

In fact, so impressive are the 27-year-old’s numbers, that after 332 senior matches, Kane has already racked up 219 goals and 46 assists, in all competitions.

However, as is such with football, the world’s best are often judged by the silverware they lift and although Kane’s numbers speak for themselves, he has failed to win a single trophy while playing for Daniel Levy’s side.

Quickly approaching his prime years and following relentless links to the likes of Manchester United, there is mounting speculation that this summer could finally be the one that the England captain secures a move.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane is being linked with Chelsea

Despite being linked with a move to the Red Devils for several seasons though, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from Football Insider, who claims Kane is also wanted by fierce rivals, Chelsea.

The Blues are understood to be frontrunners to secure Kane as they embark on a summer mission to sign a top-tier striker.

  1. ABDULRASHEEDABUBAKAR says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:50 pm

    Hi (Kane) can be good sining for Chelsea, lead them the premiere league title next season.

    Reply
  2. Comr Jibila SK Moses says:
    May 8, 2021 at 1:11 pm

    if Chelsea are interested in signing cane l strongly believe is a welcome development and great addition to the squad leader front.

    Reply
  3. Daniel says:
    May 8, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    Kane is indeed a spectacular striker. I rate him over haaland nd lukaku

    Reply
  4. OCHE ADOLI says:
    May 8, 2021 at 1:25 pm

    ITS FINE

    Reply
  5. coyscoyscoys says:
    May 8, 2021 at 2:51 pm

    Because Chelsea and Tottenham always do so much transfer business… Spurs sell players for less money to get them out of the epl (ala. modric). Non-Story.

    Reply
  6. Ahmad says:
    May 8, 2021 at 3:28 pm

    No need any signing. Let this young talent flourish. Chelsea is going to be unbeatable next season. No this talented squad jell into a team nicely. Give them one season

    Reply
  7. Legit boss says:
    May 8, 2021 at 9:01 pm

    Chelsea are in great form but sign him will an great addition

    Reply

