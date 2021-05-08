Chelsea leading race to sign world-class striker

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign English striker Harry Kane from rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane, 27, has been with Spurs since he joined their youth academy all the way back in 2004.

After successfully climbing his way through the club’s youth ranks and with the help of several loan spells, Kane has gone on to become one of world football’s most devastating attackers.

In fact, so impressive are the 27-year-old’s numbers, that after 332 senior matches, Kane has already racked up 219 goals and 46 assists, in all competitions.

However, as is such with football, the world’s best are often judged by the silverware they lift and although Kane’s numbers speak for themselves, he has failed to win a single trophy while playing for Daniel Levy’s side.

Quickly approaching his prime years and following relentless links to the likes of Manchester United, there is mounting speculation that this summer could finally be the one that the England captain secures a move.

Despite being linked with a move to the Red Devils for several seasons though, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from Football Insider, who claims Kane is also wanted by fierce rivals, Chelsea.

The Blues are understood to be frontrunners to secure Kane as they embark on a summer mission to sign a top-tier striker.

Although it is widely accepted that chairman Levy does not want to lose his prize asset, he will face an uphill struggle to keep him.

It is not yet known exactly how much it would take to capture Levy’s attention, however, should any club be serious about landing one of the Premier League’s modern greats, it is likely to take eight zeros.