Damning stat shows why Barcelona are likely to miss out on the La Liga title this season

Obviously a league season is based on results against every other team so the winner is always deserved, but it’s interesting to analyse results between the top teams.

When it’s tight at the top then wins against your rivals will usually be enough to get you over the line, and this stat will be the defining one if Barcelona don’t manage to win La Liga this year:

#OJOALDATO – El Barcelona solo ha sumado 1 punto en sus 4 duelos ligueros contra Real Madrid y Atlético de Madrid en La Liga 2020-21. Es su balance más pobre en una misma temporada ante ambos equipos desde la campaña… 1964-65!!! (en la que perdió sus 4 partidos contra ATM-RMA). pic.twitter.com/eGKFqzmakp — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) May 8, 2021

In the four games against Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid they’ve only managed to pick up one point, so even just one win out of those four would result in a totally different picture at the top of the table.

Their 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid today leaves them two points adrift with only three games left, while it’s even worse because it’s opened the door for Real Madrid to take control if they defeat Sevilla tomorrow night.

Interestingly Sevilla can put themselves in with a chance of winning the title if they win that game against Real, but it’s the failure against the Madrid giants that will haunt Barca this year if they can’t turn it around.