Enraged Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel fired off at referee with these comments after Chelsea suffered first-half drama against Man City

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel told referee Anthony Taylor that he should feel ‘ashamed’ after awarding a penalty against the Blues in this evening’s Premier League clash against Manchester City.

Sam Inkersole of the Mail took to social media to share the German’s comments to the match official, with Tuchel seemingly fuming after a string of controversial decisions in the first-half.

Tuchel clearly felt as though the clumsy challenge from talent Billy Gilmour on Gabriel Jesus did not warrant a spot-kick, this decision came to nothing though, thanks to Sergio Aguero.

The tie started off in a controversial manner for the Blues, with Raheem Sterling avoiding a red card for this nasty challenge on Timo Werner.

Chelsea also only had 10 men on the pitch when they conceded a penalty, as Andreas Christensen was yet to be replaced after he was injured – perhaps via a push – leading to City’s opening goal.

See More: Video: Concern for Chelsea as old Andreas Christensen worry crops up to cost Blues against Man City as star is outmuscled and injured in one

It seems increasingly likely that Tuchel will take aim at Taylor and the team of referees at full-time, which is something that the German hasn’t really done since he took charge of Chelsea.

