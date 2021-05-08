Fiorentina centre-back Nikola Milenkovic is wanted by Manchester United and West Ham, according to Calciomercato.

Milenkovic has established himself as a key figure in Florence, and at 23-years-old, is approaching the age where he could count himself ready to flee the nest.

With his contract expiring in 2022, and Calciomercato reporting that the Serb has already hinted he’ll be out the door this summer, a transfer could well be on the cards.

But to who?

As per Calciomercato, both Manchester United and West Ham are interested in bringing Milenkovic, who is valued at €30M, an affordable figure for a player of his quality.

Milenkovic is already a felly-fledged Serbian international, having made 28 appearances for his country at the age of 23, an impressive record for a player so young.

His precarious contract situation plays into the hands of any interested parties, with Fiorentina no doubt desperate to prevent him leaving on a free.

In Manchester United and West Ham, he will be provided with an opportunity to play in the biggest league on the planet, with the promise of European football.

There are exciting times ahead for the player himself – now we just have to wait and see where he ends up.

