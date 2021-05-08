Huge blow for Villarreal as star player likely to miss Europa League final vs Man United

It’s always awful to see a player miss a major cup final through injury or suspension, but the club also need to make the right decision on the day rather than being sentimental and trying to force someone onto the field.

You may remember when Atletico Madrid tried to start Diego Costa in a Champions League final despite him having a hamstring injury and he could barely move, and Villarreal would face a similar situation with Samuel Chukwueze:

Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze set to miss the Europa League final through injury https://t.co/MwXh0z8dd4 — footballespana (@footballespana_) May 8, 2021

He was forced off through injury in the first half of the second leg against Arsenal last week, and the report confirms that he’s suffered a torn hamstring so he’s a major doubt for the final on May 26.

It sounds like there is still some hope that he could make it and Unai Emery is willing to give him every chance to get fit, but it would be a surprise if he’s able to play any part.

He’s been one of their key players in the competition this season and his pace on either flank could’ve caused Man United some serious issues, so hopefully he is able to heal miraculously and he gets to play in the final.