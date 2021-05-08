Leeds United handed major boost as midfield target could be available for just £30m

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit for Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul.

De Paul, 26, moved to Udinese in 2016 following a £2.7m move from Valencia.

Since arriving in Italy, the South American midfielder has gone on to feature in 180 matches and has directly contributed to 68 goals, in all competitions.

However, despite having a deal that runs until 2024, there is mounting speculation that the highly-rated midfielder could be being eyed by some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Having already been linked with a move to Liverpool and Inter Milan, de Paul certainly appears to be a wanted man.

However, another club rumoured to be in the mix is Bielsa’s high-flying Whites.

It is understood that the Leeds United manager’s interest extends beyond just sharing the same nationality as Argentinian de Paul.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, despite having a long-standing interest in de Paul that dates back to last summer, the Whites’ hopes of securing the midfielder this year have been boosted.

It has been noted that Udinese were asking for around £37m in exchange for their midfielder’s services last summer, however, at the end of this campaign, that sum could be slashed to around £30m.

To land de Paul, it has been suggested that it would take a club-record fee. Attacker Rodrigo is currently the most expensive player on Andrea Radrizzani’s books, however, Football Insider believes that this summer could be the one that de Paul becomes the Whites’ new mega-money man.