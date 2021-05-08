Footballer’s agents are often at the epicentre of transfer speculation – however, it’s not very often that one publicly urges another club to make a move for their client.

But, that’s exactly what Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum’s agent Humphry Nijman has done.

Wijnaldum is out of contract with Liverpool once the current campaign comes to an end and with no renewal confirmed, it is becoming increasingly more apparent that the Holland international will move on.

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Barcelona last summer, neither club have confirmed an agreement has been reached.

However, the latest in the ongoing saga comes directly from the star’s agent.

While speaking exclusively to Sport1, Nijman amazingly urged Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to come and speak to him if they’re interested in landing his star client.

“Wijnaldum is a free transfer and keeps all options open,” said Nijman.“FC Bayern is a great club. If you are interested in him, please feel free to speak to us.”

Wijnaldum has been a part of Jurgen Klopp’s first team since he arrived from Newcastle United in 2016.

Despite running the risk of his five years in Merseyside being tainted by his agent, the Dutch midfielder will be remembered as a key member of the club’s team during a dominant three year period that saw them lift both the Champions League and Premier League.