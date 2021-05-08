Manchester City eyes another Brazilian wonderkid as it looks to corner the South American transfer market

Manchester City has agreed to terms with Fluminense wonderkid Kayky, and now the English club is turning its attention to another young talented Brazilian.

According to UOL Esporte, City Football Group, which owns Manchester City, eyes Palmeiras wonderkid Giovani Henrique. The 17-year-old has only made nine appearances on the first team, but Henrique has over 100 goals at the youth level.

The Brazilian media outlet adds that Manchester City has made an offer of €10-million, but Palmeiras wants €20-million with €5-million in bonus add-ons for the teenager. Henrique is under contract until 2023, so Palmeiras doesn’t need to sell right away unless a club meets their asking price.

Manchester City wants to corner the Brazilian market as media outlets such as The Daily Mail have reported that it could result in English clubs looking more towards Latin America due to Brexit.

It will be simpler for Premier League sides to recruit in markets like Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina under the points-based system, and it seems Manchester City wants to be ahead of everyone.