Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira admits to having conversations with Brazilian giant

Santos FC lost a significant part to their attack when Yeferson Soteldo decided to accept a contract from Toronto FC, leading to the transfer of the 23-year-old.

Now Santos looks to invest that money and fill the hole left behind, and perhaps they could have a transfer target in mind. According to TNT Sports (via Bolavip), the Brazilian club has contacted Manchester United FC midfielder Andreas Pereira and engaged his interest in heading to Brazil.

“It doesn’t matter what it is or how it is, but for me, in Brazil, there is only Santos. I have already spoken to the president, they have already spoken to me, they made me very calm. We will see what happens in the coming years,” Pereira said.

“It was going to be a dream to end my career at Santos. So, let’s see what will happen in the next few years, but I would like to end my career at Santos.”

The 25-year-old is currently on loan to Lazio, and if the Italian side doesn’t decide to exercise its option to buy or negotiate a deal for him, then his future will be up in the air.

Pereira will want to remain in Europe at his age as he would like to have a shot at making the Brazil national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, should none of that happen, then perhaps a move to Santos could be in the cards.