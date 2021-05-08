Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards has admitted that he’s been proven wrong by Thomas Tuchel after questioning whether the German was the ‘right man’ to replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

Richards made the statement whilst previewing today’s marquee Premier League encounter between his former employers and the Blues, who will also do battle in the Champions League final this season.

Sky Sports’ charismatic presence stated that maybe his ‘allegiances’ were to Lampard at the time of Tuchel’s appointment and this clouded him, whilst sat across from Frank’s cousin, Jamie Redknapp.

Richards insisted he was wrong to have been ‘critical’ of Tuchel at the time, who took the reins at Stamford Bridge at the end of January, just a month after being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Manchester City and England star added that Tuchel’s achievements in such a short space of time in West London are truly ‘astonishing’.

?”I did not think he was the right man for the job, but what he has done has been astonishing.” @MicahRichards reveals he thought Thomas Tuchel was not the right man for Chelsea and has been proven wrong by his start at the club pic.twitter.com/N353guPEmo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 8, 2021

“Yeah it is to be honest Jamie, but you’ve got to respect that. I was critical of when Tuchel came in, because I didn’t think he was the right man for the job, maybe my allegiances were to Frank at that time.”

“What he’s done has been astonishing.”

“He mentioned before the FA Cup semi-final (vs Man City), that he only works 10% on his defence – if that’s only 10%, I wonder what it’s like when it’s going to be 100%.”

“This, there’s no hesitance about it, this is the best counter-attacking team in the league and Europe.”

“If you look at all their goals, I was watching their clips all this morning, all last night, on the counter-attack they’re just explosive and Werner is part of that.”

“The only problem with him is that he needs to start scoring, he’s got a load of assists, but if he’d have finished some of them chances it would’ve been even better.”

Pictures from Football Daily via Sky Sports.

Tuchel has propelled the Blues to fourth in the Premier League table, coming after a disastrous run at the end of Lampard’s reign that threatened no spot in European competition entirely.

If those achievements weren’t good enough, highlighted by just one domestic defeat since his arrival, Tuchel has led the side to the Champions League final with some wonderful management against elite opposition.