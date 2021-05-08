World star set to end speculation over his future by signing contract extension until 2026

Neymar is set to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until the summer of 2026, according to L’Equipe.

The Brazilian, though influential in the Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern Munich, was unable to prevent PSG crashing out to Manchester City in the semis.

With Lille defeating Lens on Friday evening to edge ever closer to the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France could be the only prize left on offer for Neymar and PSG this campaign.

You wouldn’t have thought that he would be willing to tolerate that sort of shortfall, but as per L’Equipe, rather than abandoning ship, Neymar is set to commit to the cause.

L’Equipe report that Neymar’s contract extension is done and dusted, with the 29-year-old committing to life at the Parc des Princes until the summer of 2026, when he will be 35.

You can say what you like about Neymar spending the bulk of his career in Ligue 1, he’s clearly found himself a club which works for him and a city in which he feels settled.

Neymar ought to be commended for the loyalty he has shown to PSG, as you get the impression that he wouldn’t be short of offers if he did decide it was time to leaves.

