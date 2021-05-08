Photo: “Looking forward to coming home” – Liverpool starlet sends message after outstanding loan spell

The general idea of a loan spell for a young player is to get them used to being a starter at a good level, while it’s ideal if they are able to play well and develop too.

Harvey Elliott’s loan spell at Blackburn took a little while to get going, but he became a vital part of the side with seven goals and eleven assists during the campaign.

That’s an outstanding return for a player who’s just turned 18, and it also looks like he’s hopeful of forcing his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans for next season:

He’s certainly shown he’s got the talent to take up a place in the squad as an impact sub at least, so hopefully he does get a chance to prove himself in the Premier League next season.