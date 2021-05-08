Real Madrid to be without four starters in defence against Sevilla tomorrow night

Sevilla are still a bit overlooked but the La Liga title race is currently being contested by four teams.

It’s likely that at least one team will see their challenge fade this weekend as all four play against each other, and a Barcelona win or draw against Atletico Madrid today would blow it wide open.

If Sevilla can find a way to beat Real Madrid tomorrow night then they could go within one game of top spot, and they should fancy their chances against an injury-hit Real side.

It’s also impossible to tell which kind of Real Madrid side will turn up as they could be hurt and out for revenge after their Champions League loss, but they could also go down without a fight.

The defence has suffered most of their bad injury luck this year, and it appears that Ferland Mendy will miss the game through injury:

Ferland Mendy se queda fuera por una sobrecarga en el gemelo de la pierna izquierda. Es evidente que no estaba al 100% y que lo que sufrió el día 17 de abril no era una sobrecarga en el soleo y sí una rotura fibrilar. — Miguel Ángel Díaz (@miguelitocope) May 8, 2021

It’s also been confirmed that Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal are likely to miss the game, so you can make an argument that their first choice back four will all miss out.

It means the game is there for the taking for Sevilla if they are brave enough to attack from the start and look for goals, so it should be a fascinating game.