Talks held: Club chief confirms talks to sign Arsenal ace for next season

Arsenal do have a lot of veteran defenders who aren’t really good enough for a team hoping to push for the Champions League, so it’s expected that there will be some movement in the market this summer.

They’ve already moved on Mustafi and Sokratis, but Sead Kolasinac looks set to return from his loan spell at Schalke and it’s not clear what the plan is with David Luiz either.

They also have a couple of loanees who could deserve a chance in William Saliba and Dinos Mavropanos, but it looks like the Greek defender may not return for another year.

A report from Sport Witness has reported that the Stuttgart loanee could stay for one more year after their Sporting Director Sven Mislintat confirmed that talks are ongoing about a new loan deal.

Ideally it sounds like they would like to keep him permanently but they simply cannot afford that just now, so another season on loan looks like their best option.

It’s not clear if there would be an option to buy included in this or if Arsenal see him as a genuine long-term option in their first team, but a return to the Emirates now looks highly unlikely next season.