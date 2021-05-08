Video: Aguero humiliated by Chelsea keeper Mendy as a horrific panenka effort is saved

There are few things more enjoyable to see than a Panenka penalty which is dinked into the net, but somehow a little chipped penalty that the keeper saves might be even more enjoyable viewing – if you don’t support the team taking the pen.

Man City took the lead just before half time against Chelsea this evening, and they had the chance to effectively put the game to bed as a penalty was awarded deep in injury time.

Sergio Aguero stepped up, and this is what happened:

Oh no, Sergio ? Aguero's Panenka penalty does not go to plan… ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

The fact that Mendy has time to go down and then stand back up to easily save it is embarrassing for Aguero, and it might be best to simply pick a spot and thump it next time.