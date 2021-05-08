Menu

(Video) Alioski makes up for earlier error by setting Bamford up as Leeds United take lead vs Spurs

Leeds United left-back Ezgjan Alioski was arguably at fault for Spurs’ equaliser during Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off, however, in an attempt to get his side back into the lead, the Macedonian defender has produced a fine assist.

After taking the lead through midfielder Stuart Dallas, Spurs were pegged back just minutes later after striker Son Heung-min successfully converted a pin-point Dele through-ball.

However, it has been Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites who have taken the lead for the second time in the first half.

Striker Patrick Bamford has poked home a low-drilled in cross from Alioski to fire his side into a 2-1 lead.

What a thriller!

