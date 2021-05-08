Video: Chelsea coach mocks and confronts Anthony Taylor at half time vs Man City

It’s fair to say that Chelsea will feel they haven’t had the benefit of the refereeing decisions in their first half against Man City tonight.

It started early on as Raheem Sterling escaped a red card for a nasty looking tackle on Timo Werner, while City were also given a questionable penalty right on the stroke of half time.

Justice may have been done there as Sergio Aguero missed the kick in comical fashion, but it didn’t stop a member of the Chelsea coaching staff mocking the ref and having a pop as they left the field: