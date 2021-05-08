Video: Concern for Chelsea as old Andreas Christensen worry crops up to cost Blues against Man City as star is outmuscled and injured in one

In the 43rd minute of this evening’s mammoth Premier League clash between Champions League finalists Manchester City and Chelsea, the Blues fell behind after some sloppy defensive play.

Ruben Dias spelled serious trouble for Thomas Tuchel’s side by floating a dangerous long pass forward, sparking a duel between the pressing Gabriel Jesus and Andreas Christensen.

The Chelsea centre-back unfortunately made a mess of the moment, Christensen ended up on the floor and injured after a nudge into the back from Jesus.

Jesus showed composure in the box as he slotted it across to Sergio Aguero, but the world-class striker showed a sign of things to come as a heavy touch almost ruined an open-goal opportunity for the side.

Fortunately for Pep Guardiola and Co, Raheem Sterling was on hand to slot the ball into the back of the net at the far post.

Christensen’s nightmare moment also injured the Dane, forcing him to be replaced by Kurt Zouma.

It’s a real shame to see that Christensen has succumbed in an area that used to attract heavy criticism, though some Chelsea fans may controversially feel that a foul should’ve been called on Jesus.