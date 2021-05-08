Menu

(Video) Dele sensationally sets Son Heung-min up for Spurs equaliser vs Leeds United

Leeds United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Midfielder Dele has produced a sensational assist against Leeds United to set teammate Son Heung-min up.

After falling behind to an early Stuart Dallas goal, Spurs would have undoubtedly been keen to level proceedings as quickly as possible.

While running at the Whites’ backline, creative midfielder Dele expertly played Son in who then went on to smash the ball past French goalkeeper Islan Meslier.

With the score now 1-1 after 25-minutes, it’s all to play for.

Game on.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

