Video: Kurt Zouma produced an amazing tackle to deny Raheem Sterling shortly before late Chelsea winner

We’ve started to get used to players maturing and peaking at an earlier age than ever before, so it’s easy to forget that some won’t hit their prime until they get into their mid 20s.

Kurt Zouma always looked like a promising defender and he had the pace and power to be a top class player, but he had issues with being clumsy or being caught out of position so he struggled to get into the Chelsea team for a while.

He’s started to thrive over the past couple of years and he’s another who’s made improvements under Tuchel, and this late tackle in the game today is a prime example:

Pictures from beIN Sports

It’s perhaps a bit overdramatic to say that Chelsea’s top four aspirations would be in trouble if he gets that wrong, but he would’ve given away a late penalty and likely a red card would be on the way if he just wipes Sterling out.

It’s a nice example of a player making up their mind and being decisive, and it was a huge moment in this game as Chelsea went on to take all three points with a late winner.