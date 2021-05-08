Menu

Video: Late Chelsea winner forces frustrated Pep Guardiola to slap his bald head as Man City manager cannot believe collapse

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

The last-gasp winner from Marcos Alonso to seal victory for Chelsea against Manchester City sparked a very frustrated reaction from Pep Guardiola.

After Alonso netted following a drilled cross from Timo Werner, Guardiola hobbled off distraughtly, before bizarrely slapping his own head with both hands as he looked down into the ground.

Guardiola really couldn’t believe his side’s collapse against Chelsea, which hands the Blues some serious confidence heading into the Champions League final, despite the fact that both sides were considerably rotated today.

See More: Enraged Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel fired off at referee with these comments after Chelsea suffered first-half drama against Man City

Pictures from NBC Sports Soccer.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal may have made a huge error in January as stat shows loanee has outperformed the current squad in key area
Video: Norwich captain Grant Hanley plays with teammate’s bum in unusual promotion party celebration
Talks held: Club chief confirms talks to sign Arsenal ace for next season

It’s not surprising to see any manager hold their head in their hands after conceding late on, but Guardiola went a step further and perhaps was harsh on himself as he smashed his own head.

More Stories Marcos Alonso Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.