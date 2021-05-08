Video: Late Chelsea winner forces frustrated Pep Guardiola to slap his bald head as Man City manager cannot believe collapse

The last-gasp winner from Marcos Alonso to seal victory for Chelsea against Manchester City sparked a very frustrated reaction from Pep Guardiola.

After Alonso netted following a drilled cross from Timo Werner, Guardiola hobbled off distraughtly, before bizarrely slapping his own head with both hands as he looked down into the ground.

Guardiola really couldn’t believe his side’s collapse against Chelsea, which hands the Blues some serious confidence heading into the Champions League final, despite the fact that both sides were considerably rotated today.

Alonso’s Dagger in the City Hearts. Now that’s Premium content!! pic.twitter.com/JVvZj6TpJ9 — Sex Symbol? (@TheTamosaEffect) May 8, 2021

Pictures from NBC Sports Soccer.

It’s not surprising to see any manager hold their head in their hands after conceding late on, but Guardiola went a step further and perhaps was harsh on himself as he smashed his own head.