(Video) Man United loanee scores 30-yard thunderbolt vs Preston North End

On-loan Manchester United midfielder James Garner is on fire.

Currently plying his trade with Championship side Nottingham Forest, the young defensive midfielder has once again produced the goods.

Despite only arriving in January, Garner has played a vital role in his temporary side’s on-field fortunes having already featured in 19 matches, in all competitions.

Today will be a day the Englishman remembers for a very long time though.

In action against Preston on Saturday afternoon, the 20-year-old has struck a rocket of an effort – beating Preston’s keeper to gift his side an early 1-0 lead.

Pictures courtesy of iFollow