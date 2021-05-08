Video: Man United star proves he needs a new deal as he picks up two awards for April

Edinson Cavani’s future has been talked about for months now, but he’s really shown in the past few weeks why he could still be a key player at the highest level.

It’s always looked like Man United did want to keep him, but they also had to face some competition from Boca Juniors who were keen to take him back to South America:

Gagal ke Boca Juniors, Solskjaer Bujuk Cavani Bertahan di MUhttps://t.co/1zPRLAC6FD pic.twitter.com/qD4a03DcQY — Bolalob.com (@Bolalob) May 6, 2021

Everything now points to him staying at Old Trafford for another year as that report suggests Solskjaer has convinced him to stay, while it’s worth noting that he’s put in some great performances at a key time to show why it’s worth keeping him around:

#MUFC Player of the Month ??#MUFC Goal of the Month ?? There was no stopping @ECavaniOfficial in April! ? pic.twitter.com/mUL08rx1V3 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 8, 2021

He was vital in both legs of the Europa League semi final and he came up with a moment of quality in the second leg last week when Roma had all the momentum and the comeback was on, so the awards are deserved, while it would be interesting to see what he could do next season if he can stay fit.