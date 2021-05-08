Video: Marcos Alonso nets last-gasp winner for Chelsea after brilliant Timo Werner assist against Man City

In the 91st minute of today’s mammoth Premier League encounter between Manchester City and Chelsea, the Blues crafted themselves a last-gasp winner.
Substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi dribbled away from danger on the right-wing before playing the ball into Timo Werner with a lovely outside-foot pass.
Werner composed himself before creating some space with a quick burst past Aymeric Laporte and firing the ball into the middle of the box with a low drilled cross.
Hudson-Odoi had continued a run into the box and slid down to fire a shot off, but marauding full-back Marcos Alonso swopped in at the last second to loop the ball into the back of the net.
See More: Enraged Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel fired off at referee with these comments after Chelsea suffered first-half drama against Man City
Goal. Marcos Alonso. 1-2 #MCICHE
Better than penalty Aguero ? pic.twitter.com/MgWO3ykJW5
— Troll Chelsea FC (@pleschels) May 8, 2021
Pictures from beIN Sports and Canal+ Sport.
Thomas Tuchel’s men will now take a bit of extra momentum heading into the Champions League final clash between the pair, though it may not have a massive effect with both teams rotated today.