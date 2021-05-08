Video: Raheem Sterling lucky to escape a red card for a naughty challenge vs Chelsea

There’s always a collective drawn breath when a players leaves there feet and goes in with the studs in the air, and it certainly opens the door for the ref to produce a red card.
Raheem Sterling was booked early on for Man City this afternoon as he goes in with a naughty challenge against Chelsea, and he might consider himself lucky to escape with just a yellow for this:
Correct call?
VAR took a look at Raheem Sterling's foul on Timo Werner but yellow is the outcome ?
? Watch on Sky Sports PL
? Follow #SHUCRY here: https://t.co/QKE3pi93ej
? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/UTYIht5PzA
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 8, 2021
Tha audacity to point at the ball after nearly destroying the opponents leg. That foul should be enough for a red. Pointing at the ball as if you did nothing wrong should incur an additional game or two of suspension. #PremierLeague #MCICHE #sterling #dirtyplayer #VAR pic.twitter.com/0EpJ6AG9ml
— Correct Opinions (@CorrectOpinion7) May 8, 2021
Pictures from English Premier League
It’s one of those challenges that certainly looks worse when slowed down, but there wasn’t enough for VAR to overturn the decision,