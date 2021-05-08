Menu

Video: Raheem Sterling lucky to escape a red card for a naughty challenge vs Chelsea

Chelsea FC Manchester City
There’s always a collective drawn breath when a players leaves there feet and goes in with the studs in the air, and it certainly opens the door for the ref to produce a red card.

Raheem Sterling was booked early on for Man City this afternoon as he goes in with a naughty challenge against Chelsea, and he might consider himself lucky to escape with just a yellow for this:

It’s one of those challenges that certainly looks worse when slowed down, but there wasn’t enough for VAR to overturn the decision,

