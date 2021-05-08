(Video) Rodrigo converts well-worked build-up to pile misery on Spurs

Leeds United will surely take all three points away from Spurs during Saturday’s early Premier League kick off.

Despite an early goal from midfielder Stuart Dallas giving Marcelo Bielsa’s men the lead, the Whites were quickly pegged back following an equaliser by attacker Son.

Undeterred in their attacking mentality though, Leeds United once again went on the offensive and took the lead for a second time through striker Bamford.

However, as the game approached it’s closing minutes, with Spurs going all out, it has been the Yorkshire side who have doubled their lead after launching a quick-fire counter.

Game surely over now.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+