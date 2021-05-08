Menu

(Video) Stuart Dallas gives Leeds United lead from close range vs Spurs

Leeds United have taken a shock early lead against Ryan Mason’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite coming into Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as underdogs, midfielder Stuart Dallas has popped up with the goods inside the game’s opening 15-minutes.

A fumble from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris allowed Leeds United’s Dallas to pounce on the stray ball.

Smashing the ball into the back of the net, Marcelo Bielsa’s men now lead 1-0 and will be looking to go on and claim all three points.

