Video: Ter Stegen loses his cool with former Barcelona star Luis Suarez after a comical attempt to win a penalty for Atletico Madrid

There are a few different schools of thought when it comes to forwards staying on their feet as they move into a dangerous area of the pitch.

Many want to stay up as much as they can, while it’s fair to say that Luis Suarez is the kind of player who will go down at the merest hint of contact.

His Atletico Madrid side are taking on Barcelona in a huge game this afternoon, and we came close to a flash point between the striker and his former teammate Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The keeper does well to punch a ball clear, but Suarez opts to go with the theatrics and the German stopper does well to just about keep his cool rather than thumping the Atleti star:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen with an important double save for Barcelona! ? Luis Suarez isn't making life easy for his former teammates either ? pic.twitter.com/aLflkonm4n — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) May 8, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sport