Video: Thomas Tuchel shoves Chelsea star at full-time in pinpoint summary of boss’ relationship with Blues ace

After the full-time whistle blew to confirm a massive victory for Chelsea against upcoming Champions League final opponents Manchester City, a high-spirited Thomas Tuchel did something hilarious…

Tuchel almost sent talented youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi crashing to the floor with a firm two-handed shove on the substitute.

Hudson-Odoi entered the field in the 76th minute of the tie for goalscorer Hakim Ziyech, with the 20-year-old going on to play a key role in Marcos Alonso’s last-gasp winner for the Blues.

It’s clear that Tuchel and Hudson-Odoi enjoy a brilliant relationship and that the German’s really struck a chord with the England international, who has had to settle for a smaller role in the team this season.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel shoving Callum Hudson-Odoi! ?@Calteck10 pic.twitter.com/73YafLFrZt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 8, 2021

Chelsea fans will be delighted with the performance from Hudson-Odoi, which came in his first outing after missing the side’s prior five fixtures across all competitions.