'Wants to throw this game' and 'doesn't expect to win' – These Chelsea fans react to Tuchel team selection against Man City

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Thomas Tuchel has made five changes to the Chelsea side that booked their place in the Champions League final against Real Madrid ahead of today’s clash against final foes Manchester City.

The Blues appear to be fielding another formation that utilises three centre-backs and two wing-backs, but there’s a bit of rotation and a few position changes.

Cesar Azpilicueta seems to be moving back inside to centre-back, with Thiago Silva being rested and academy graduate Reece James taking the reins at wing-back.

The other change in defence sees Marcos Alonso replace Ben Chilwell on the left flank.

Billy Gilmour has netted himself an opportunity to shine by giving Jorginho a well-deserved break, whilst Hakim Ziyech replaces Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic offers some relief to the in-form Kai Havertz.

This could be a 3-4-3 formation from Tuchel, with Pulisic and Ziyech out wide or the three attackers could be operating more centrally, leaving James and Alonso to provide the width.

Here is how Chelsea will line up for the mammoth Premier League tie:

Take a look at how some of the Blues faithful have reacted to Tuchel’s teamsheet:

Chelsea’s stars are of course deserving of a rest after a wonderful victory in the Champions League, but they can’t take their foot off the gas today as the battle for fourth place is still fierce.

Tuchel and his soldiers also won’t want to come second place against Pep Guardiola’s men this evening, for fear that the same tune could ring true in the Champions League final at the end of the month.

