Video: Liverpool transfer target Adama Traore scores superb goal for Wolves vs Brighton

Wolves winger Adama Traore has shown his immense quality with a beautiful team goal against Brighton in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Spain international plays this move perfectly as he shows his intelligence in around the box with his passing, movement and finishing ability.

Watch the strike below as Traore justifies the recent transfer rumours linking him with a big move to Liverpool…

Pictures courtesy of BBC

Traore hasn’t always been a regular for Wolves this season, but he’s been linked with Liverpool by Sport in recent times, and he could surely be an upgrade on the out-of-form Sadio Mane.

Surprise stats emerging today show just how much Jurgen Klopp’s front three surely needs a reshuffle this summer, and Traore looks like he could be ideal.