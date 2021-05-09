Joe Willock’s superb form on loan at Newcastle United this season has alerted both Arsenal and England ahead of the summer.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals in eleven Premier League matches during his time at St James’ Park – more than any Arsenal player has over the same time period.

It increasingly looks like it might’ve been a mistake by Arsenal to allow Willock to leave on loan, and the Chronicle report that his superb impact at St James’ Park has not gone unnoticed by Mikel Arteta.

On top of that, they also claim England observers have taken note of the young midfielder’s form ahead of Euro 2020 this summer.

Willock has four caps for the England Under-21s, and it would be intriguing to see if he’s now done enough to make a late push for a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for this summer’s big tournament.

Arsenal surely need to do their best not to loan Willock out again this summer and give him more of a regular role in their first-team next season.

