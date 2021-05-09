Mikel Arteta aims dig at players with urgent transfer warning to Arsenal board

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he thinks this current squad needs plenty of work done to it in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Spanish tactician is struggling at Arsenal right now, with the Gunners suffering a disappointing Europa League semi-final defeat against Villarreal this week.

This means Arsenal won’t be playing European football next season – a huge blow as it’s the first time in 26 years that they won’t be in either the Champions League or Europa League.

MORE: Talks held: Club chief confirms talks to sign Arsenal ace for next season

There will no doubt be questions about the job Arteta has done at the Emirates Stadium, but the coach himself has made it clear he thinks the board need to spend money this summer and make major changes to this struggling squad.

“Time is catching up right now. It’s a trend, it’s years now that this has been happening,” Arteta is quoted by the Daily Star.

“If the distance and the margins with the rest becomes too big, then it’s almost impossible to do it.

“The squad needs changing. There were already a lot of changes in December – something that has not been done in years but which tells us where we were.

“Things are going to have to change and the owners are going to back it up.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt agree that there are plenty of players in this team that aren’t good enough, though there will surely also be concern about whether or not Arteta is really good enough to be in charge of a club this size.

Arsenal legend comes up with a shocking excuse for making a racist joke! Read more.