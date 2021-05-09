Transfer offers flooding in for Arsenal ace as they scrap to tie him down to new deal

Arsenal are reportedly facing transfer interest in exciting youngster Kido Taylor-Hart ahead of the summer.

The 18-year-old Gunners wonderkid is nearing being available on a free, and it looks like it could be a scrap for the north Londoners to tie him down to a new deal.

According to the Sun, offers are coming in from clubs in England and abroad, with Taylor-Hart clearly having plenty of alternative options if he doesn’t decide to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

The report adds that Arsenal fear a fan backlash if they fail to keep hold of this outstanding prospect, who looks like he has a big future in the game.

Arsenal recently did well to keep hold of Folarin Balogun despite doubts over his future, so they’ll hope they can do the same with Taylor-Hart.

The teenager looks a skilful winger with an eye for goal, and it could be that he’ll soon be ready to follow other academy graduates like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe into the first-team.

Either that, or he’ll opt for a move elsewhere to continue his development, which might not be the worst idea given how sorry a state Arsenal are in right now.

