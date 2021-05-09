Video: Slick turn and finish from Bertrand Traore punishes sloppy Manchester United defending

Aston Villa have taken the lead against Manchester United in this afternoon’s Premier League clash thanks to a fine goal by Bertrand Traore.

The turn and the finish by Traore are certainly not to be sniffed at, though the Red Devils also could’ve defended it much better.

Watch below as Traore got himself into a good position and finished well, following United losing the ball in a dangerous area…

? What a strike from Bertrand Traore! ? Champagne on ice @ManCity? pic.twitter.com/iNDugoLziR — SPORF (@Sporf) May 9, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Eden Hazard told he “cannot stay at Real Madrid for another second” Click here to find out more!

United fans will be disappointed with how easy they made it for Villa here, but take nothing away from Traore, who did his best to punish his opponents.