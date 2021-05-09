Chelsea & Man City could still get green light to play Champions League final at Wembley

The Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City could be played on English soil after all, according to latest reports.

The Premier League duo are set to meet in the final in Istanbul later this month, but there are concerns over both players and fans travelling to Turkey due to their current situation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The situation is looking far better in the UK now after a swift vaccine rollout, and that surely means it makes more sense to play this game between two English sides here.

According to the Sun, UEFA now seem open to changing the venue, but will only consider Wembley, despite other stadiums also being proposed.

The government will also need to be able to meet certain demands from the European football governing body, including rescheduling other matches that are due to be played at Wembley.

At the moment, the Championship playoff is also supposed to be played on the 29th of May, so the Sun claim UEFA want that game moved.

Still, despite there still being some hurdles, it seems increasingly likely that we’ll be treated to an all-English final here in the UK.

