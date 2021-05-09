Menu

Chelsea transfer blow as star drops major hint over his future with Instagram activity

Chelsea and other top clubs could miss out on a transfer deal for Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

The Blues have been strongly linked with Ramos by Don Balon as he nears the end of his contract this summer, which makes sense as the west London giants could do with strengthening at the back.

The Spain international, however, now appears to be strongly hinting that Paris Saint-Germain could be his next destination after following a bunch of their players, as per Carrusel Deportivo in the tweet below…

It remains to be seen if this definitely means any kind of deal is imminent, but Ramos will surely be aware that following several PSG players in quick succession was going to attract attention.

The 35-year-old has had a great career at Madrid but may feel like a new challenge now as he surely nears the final few years of his playing days.

Chelsea will surely have other defensive targets on their list, with Matthijs de Ligt linked with them by Tuttosport, while Raphael Varane has been linked with them by AS.

