‘Don’t mess with us’ – Gerard Pique fired insult at Luis Suarez after ex-teammate tried to sneak penalty against Barcelona for Atletico

Pitchside microphones picked up the exchange between Luis Suarez and former Barcelona teammates Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Gerard Pique as he tried to win a penalty for Atletico Madrid yesterday.

Suarez ended up on the floor in the 36th minute of the highly-anticipated encounter between the La Liga title contenders, after a duel saw him eat the fist of Ter Stegen.

The controversial striker showed that there’s no limits to his fiery antics as he tried to win a penalty against his former club following the collision, much to the dismay of Ter Stegen and Pique.

Yesterday’s footage showed a seething Ter Stegen screaming at the centre-forward, but now a clip has emerged which includes audio picked up by the pitchside microphones.

Pique rushed over to the scene and the Mirror report that the centre-back called his trusted former talisman ‘fatty’ and urged Suarez not to ‘mess’ with his former employers.

Take a look at the moment that sparked the argument below:

Here is what Ter Stegen and Pique had to say in reaction to the moment:

Here is what was said between the trio, per the Mirror

Ter Stegen: “Luis!”

Pique: “Come on, fatty, don’t mess with us.”

Suarez to Ter Stegen: “Did you make contact or not?”

Ter Stegen: “It was my hand. If it is my foot ok, but come on…”

The encounter ended a goalless draw, in a considerable blow to Barcelona’s hopes of coming from behind to snatch the top spot in La Liga.

The Spanish top-flight now has the most exciting title race of Europe’s top five leagues, with Real Madrid also contesting their rivals for the trophy.

