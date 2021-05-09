‘Don’t mess with us’ – Gerard Pique fired insult at Luis Suarez after ex-teammate tried to sneak penalty against Barcelona for Atletico

Pitchside microphones picked up the exchange between Luis Suarez and former Barcelona teammates Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Gerard Pique as he tried to win a penalty for Atletico Madrid yesterday.
Suarez ended up on the floor in the 36th minute of the highly-anticipated encounter between the La Liga title contenders, after a duel saw him eat the fist of Ter Stegen.
The controversial striker showed that there’s no limits to his fiery antics as he tried to win a penalty against his former club following the collision, much to the dismay of Ter Stegen and Pique.
Yesterday’s footage showed a seething Ter Stegen screaming at the centre-forward, but now a clip has emerged which includes audio picked up by the pitchside microphones.
Pique rushed over to the scene and the Mirror report that the centre-back called his trusted former talisman ‘fatty’ and urged Suarez not to ‘mess’ with his former employers.
Take a look at the moment that sparked the argument below:
Here is what Ter Stegen and Pique had to say in reaction to the moment:
Here is what was said between the trio, per the Mirror:
Ter Stegen: “Luis!”
Pique: “Come on, fatty, don’t mess with us.”
Suarez to Ter Stegen: “Did you make contact or not?”
Ter Stegen: “It was my hand. If it is my foot ok, but come on…”
The encounter ended a goalless draw, in a considerable blow to Barcelona’s hopes of coming from behind to snatch the top spot in La Liga.
The Spanish top-flight now has the most exciting title race of Europe’s top five leagues, with Real Madrid also contesting their rivals for the trophy.