Gareth Bale has enjoyed a positive run of form for Tottenham since the turn of the year, registering 10 goal contributions in his last 10 Premier League appearances for the London outfit.

The Welshman’s recent performances have suggested to some that Spurs will be tempted into securing the permanent return of the 31-year-old once the summer transfer window opens.

Speaking to This is Futbol, however, Dean Windass boldly suggested that Everton could be a likely, alternative destination for the winger if he wished to remain in the English top-flight, with Carlo Ancelotti being a decisive factor.

“If you said to me Everton were signing him without Ancelotti, I would have probably said no,” the former Hull City forward said.

“But Ancelotti is a big pull, he’s been around football for a long time and managed some of the biggest clubs in the world.

“So if he comes calling, it’s up to Gareth, footballers hold all the cards, managers don’t. So, if that conversation has come around.”

It’s a reasonable argument issued by the ex-striker, particularly with the Toffees being in potential need of a new option up top if Moise Kean departs Merseyside in the summer, as some reports have suggested he will.

Having secured Champions League titles, not to mention a vast array of silverware, in prior roles, the Italian enjoys a reputation that precedes him, which may very well make all the difference to Everton’s transfer plans once the season draws to an end.

Windass’ claim, however, sidesteps Ancelotti’s difficult relationship with the Wales international, with the ex-Chelsea boss having openly pinpointed the Real Madrid loanee as a factor behind his dismissal from the La Liga outfit.

Nonetheless, securing a talent like Bale, if prior differences can be put aside, would be something of a coup for the Blues, provided that a relatively short-term contract could be arranged.