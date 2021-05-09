Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has reportedly picked his preferred next destination ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Norway international is one of the most exciting young talents in world football at the moment after scoring 37 goals in 38 games in all competitions this season, and he’s sure to have plenty of suitors.

According to Don Balon, however, Haaland himself is favouring a potential move to Manchester City, the club his father played for, and a team that will need a new striker this summer as club legend Sergio Aguero is set to leave.

Sky Sports have previously also named Manchester United and Chelsea as clubs in for Haaland, but it could be that their Premier League rivals are going to win the race for the 20-year-old’s signature.

United urgently need a new signing up front as doubts remain over Edinson Cavani’s long-term future, while the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood don’t really look like 25-30-goal-a-season forwards.

Chelsea could also do with an upgrade on their current attackers, with Timo Werner struggling to settle this season, while Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud have fallen out of favour.

The Blues have also been linked with Harry Kane by Football Insider, so he could be a decent alternative to Haaland if the youngster moves to City.