Manchester United target asks club to entertain offers as Red Devils prepare £90M bid

Harry Kane is prepared to ask Daniel Levy to listen to offers that Tottenham receive in exchange for him this summer, according to The Sun.

Kane has enjoyed one of the most well-rounded seasons of his career. On a personal level, this campaign has been an absolute triumph for the striker.

However, Tottenham have fallen short again, which had led to questions as to how long he will feasibly be able to tolerate it.

Kane has little chance of challenging for the biggest honours while at Spurs. He may well have to leave to do that.

The Sun report that Kane is ready and willing to engineer a move away from North London this summer, too.

The report claims that, while there will be no official transfer requests handed in, Kane does want Levy to listen to offers which come in for him this summer.

Manchester United, as per The Sun, are readying a £90M bid, one which will test Tottenham’s resolve ahead of what could be a pivotal summer for the club.

If Tottenham do sell Kane, Levy needs to lead a strategic rebuild under whoever their new manager will be. He’s had to do it once before, and that didn’t exactly go to plan.

