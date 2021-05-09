‘He actually lives rent free in my head’ – These Arsenal fans celebrate post-match red card for ‘classless’ foe Neal Maupay as Brighton collapse to Wolves

Menu

Some Arsenal fans have been left over the moon after seeing that Brighton striker Neal Maupay, seemingly a sworn foe of theirs to this day, was sent off after his side’s defeat to Wolves.

Maupay was shown a straight red card for ‘foul and abusive language’ towards referee Jon Moss, with the Frenchman seen shouting towards the lead match official after the full-time whistle here.

The centre-forward became an enemy for the Arsenal fanbase after he was involved in a clash with now outcast Matteo Guendouzi in one of the first matches of the summer restart last season.

Guendouzi’s violent reaction and subsequent lack of repentance in the eyes of Mikel Arteta led to the midfielder being sent on loan to Hertha Berlin for this season.

Here is how some Arsenal fans have reacted to the moment:

If Maupay’s suspension is now the usual three-match one for a straight red card, the Frenchman will actually miss Brighton’s final game of the season against guess who – Arsenal of course.

Some of the Gunners faithful might be a bit sad to see that sections of the fanbase are now concerning themselves with the misfortunes of one player for a respectfully much smaller club.

